Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Japan

Japan is under a tsunami advisory after the northern part of the country experienced a powerful earthquake.

Japan Meteorological Agency reported the quake had a magnitude of 7.3 and the preliminary epicenter is near the coast of Fukushima on Wednesday evening.

The agency says the quake struck 36 miles below the sea.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a 3-foot sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima districts.

NHK national television said the tsunami may have reached some areas already.

The Fukushima nuclear plant said workers are checking for any possible damage.

The region was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 that also caused a nuclear disaster.