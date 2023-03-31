Women hospitalized after car jumps median, rolls

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hudsonville woman is in serious condition after an overnight crash in Zeeland Township.

It happened right around midnight— the time hack of 911 calls noted by Ottawa County Deputies was 00:20.

The 31-year-old was driving south on 72nd Ave when— according to the report— she didn't stop at the intersection with Chicago Dr.

Her car hit the berm in the median, sending it into the air before rolling on its roof.

Zeeland Township Fire responders were able to get her out and take her to Zeeland Hospital.