Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall

ROSEVILLE — Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."

Russell's car has bullet holes in the left front light after, according to Roseville Police, a young adult man fired multiple rounds into the air Sunday around 2 p.m.

Russell and many others were inside shopping at the time, she says people started either running or hiding, the store was on lockdown for 45 minutes.

"I didn’t know what to do," said Russell. "My son’s like, 'Ma! Cut your phone off! Get on the floor! Ma! Crawl! Stay out of sight!'"

Roseville Police say the shooting happened when two groups of young adult men exited the store in some kind of fight, the suspect fired 2-to-3 rounds into the air then all of the men fled.

Roseville Police are combing through security footage looking for the suspects.

Kiara Ridling works at Bath and Body Works and says she was behind the cash register when all of a sudden a crowd of people came running in.

"We all immediately evacuated everyone out the rear end of the building," said Ridling. "We didn’t have time to lock our doors or anything. Then seeing little kids running to their parents, crying, screaming, is just really scary."

According to Michigan.gov nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, and in the first half of 2022, over 450 Michiganders have lost their lives due to gun violence.

"If you we don’t do something about guns, this is going to be a common thing," said Russell. "It’s just gotta stop, we really gotta find a way to put guns in the right person's hands because this is ridiculous."