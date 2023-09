MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A traffic stop turned into an arrest and the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise Thursday night.

Mecosta County Deputies stopped a woman in Morton Township at about 10:30 p.m. after a request from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell FOX 17 the woman was in possession of drugs and $5,000 in stolen goods.

She was taken to the Mecosta County Jail. Her name has not been released.