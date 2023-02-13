Watch Now
Whitmer talks budget with businesses ahead of 'major announcement' with Ford

FOX 17
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 13, 2023
MARSHALL, Mich. — A luncheon to discuss a budget proposal is expected to end with a ‘major announcement’ about the future of EV development in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to talk to the Detroit Regional Chamber and Dan Loepp, president & CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield, about collaborating with businesses as the budget process continues. Then, she’ll join officials from Ford Motor Company to talk about a move she says will ‘cement Michigan’s status as a global manufacturing leader.'

This comes as The Detroit News reports the auto giant and lithium iron phosphate battery manufacturer, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., are said to be entering into a $2.5B partnership expected to involve a mega-site in Marshall, though they say no one will confirm any information until after an announcement Monday.

The luncheon starts at 11:45 a.m., and Whitmer and Ford will unveil information around 1:45 p.m.

FOX 17 is following this announcement and will update this article when details are available.

