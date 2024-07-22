Whitmer says she’s focused on Michigan, ‘excited’ to see who Harris picks as running mate

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke exclusively to 7 News Detroit on Monday afternoon, doubling down on her commitment to Michigan and talking about her support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Whitmer officially endorsed Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president on Monday, a day after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Whitmer says she's focused on MI, 'excited' to see who Harris picks as VP

"I think that the vice president is someone who is incredibly capable, who I think can really take us into the next four years with an agenda that makes peoples' lives better," Whitmer told 7 News Detroit Anchor Glenda Lewis. "She's going to be a fantastic president."

Whitmer talked about the importance Michigan will play in the election, and said she can't take her eyes off the ball when it comes to garnering up support for Harris during the rest of the campaign season.

Many people across the country have thrown out Whitmer's name as a potential pick for vice president. While Whitmer told us it was "flattering to be included" with other Democratic leaders, she said she's "not going anywhere."

"My commitment has and always will be focus on Michigan," Whitmer said. "I'm excited to see who she picks as her running mate. I think she's got a great group of people from whom to choose, and I'm confident that whomever ends up on that ticket with her is going to be a great partner to a President Harris."

Whitmer said that she still has 2 1/2 years to keep getting things done in Michigan, and she wants to make sure she has a partner in Washington D.C. who will work with her to make things better for the state.

"What we need are people who wants to solve problems, who are willing to roll up their sleeves and work together. As Mike Duggan has often said, this is the first time in a long time that Detroit had allies who all got along together, from Mike Duggan to Gretchen Whitmer to Joe Biden," Whitmer said. "I think that's precisely why I'm hoping we got a President Harris, because ... we got a lot more good stuff we want to get done for Michigan."

She also said that Michiganders aren't afraid of female leaders — referencing Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and many others from Michigan.

"We have elected many women in important positions. I think that when women lead, we find more solutions for problems that everyday families are confronting," Whitmer said.

She told us that it's about time the U.S. has a woman president, and it's an exciting possibility.

"It's really exciting as a woman leader, but also as the mom of two daughters. I've always hoped that my girls would get an opportunity to see a female president, and I believe we're on the cusp of that," Whitmer said.