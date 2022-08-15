Whitmer declares state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair counties following water main break

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday's water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility.

The break resulted in a Boil Water Advisory for several communities.

The remaining communities still under the advisory include: the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, City of Imlay, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, as well as one business in Greenwood and one business in Imlay Township.

“We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” said Governor Whitmer. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long as the impacted communities need them. In times of crisis, Michiganders stand together. We will do what it takes to get through this.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Governor Whitmer has made all state resources available.

The declaration also authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate and maximize state efforts to assist residents.

According to Whitmer's office, EMHSD district coordinators are already on scene with local emergency management officials and supporting local emergency operation centers.

SEOC personnels are also monitoring the situation and working with state and local officials, as well as private sector partners, to ensure any resource needs are met.