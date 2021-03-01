Whistleblower reveals poor food quality making Michigan National Guard members sick

(WXYZ) — There's a disturbing problem facing Michigan National Guard troops guarding the U.S. Capitol – their food.

A whistleblower is telling 7 Action News nearly 75 meals were thrown out Sunday after metal shavings were found, other meals showed up undercooked making soldiers sick.

A staff sergeant with the Michigan National Guard, whose identity 7 Action News is protecting, says the problem is not isolated.

“Yesterday, for instance, there were 74 different meals found with raw beef in them,” the sergeant said. "Just yesterday, the lunches were, soldiers had found metal shavings in their food.”

The food concerns going beyond quality – quantity is an issue as well. Breakfast is an example.

“You were getting maybe a Danish and some sort of juice," the sergeant said. "And then we had certain days where it was clearly a dinner role and Sunny D.”

After undercooked food made more than a dozen soldiers sick, while some went to the hospital – the concern the staff sergeant says went up the chain of command, then there was a noticeable change on the boxes being delivered.

“They said alright, we’re going to make sure we spot check them. And we’re also going to start having them add temperatures to it," the whistleblower said. “At 140, you cook that chicken, undercook it to 140, and now you’re telling... you’re telling us that it’s… a 30-minute drive. This is what they say on the little placard that’s (inaudible) good for four hours. No, it’s not. It wasn’t good from the start and now it’s had hours to become even more dangerous.”

7 Action News is told that after the food conditions continued once concerns were sent up the chain of command, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office was informed. She called the acting secretary of the army on this saying the food was "unacceptable."

Rep. Brenda Lawrence's office is also involved. She plans on eating with the Michigan National Guard this week to see the food for herself. Sen. Gary Peters said he'll also be looking into the claims following the 7 Action News story.

The men and women of @MINationalGuard are in DC protecting the Capitol: the very symbol of our democracy.



This is completely outrageous and unacceptable. It must be fixed—immediately—and I’ll be looking into this as a member of @SASCDems. https://t.co/pljwfAh0Zq — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) March 2, 2021

On Monday, the anonymous sergeant provided another update saying, "Now after the raw meat yesterday for dinner they have told us not to eat the meals for the next two days and are giving us MRE’s instead. Soldiers are now paying for all their meals for the next two days in order to get real food."

The National Guard released the below statement in response to the allegations.