'Somebody knows something': After 45 years, brother of Deanie Peters still seeking closure

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — 45 years have passed since 14-year-old Deanie Peters vanished, but her memory endures in the lives of those who knew her and loved her. For her younger brother William, just 6 years old when his sister disappeared, her absence has been a defining presence throughout his life.

A childhood shaped by tragedy

On Feb. 5, 1981, Deanie had gone to watch William's wrestling practice at Forest Hills Central Middle School. It was a day that shaped his childhood.

"Gen Xers, my age, in our 50s now, they talk about being latchkey kids, and that just wasn't me, that wasn't the reality I lived in the 80s," William Peters said. "It was always a where are you? When are you coming home? And you know, no, I couldn't ride my bike in town with my friends."

The impact carried on into William's adulthood and fatherhood.

"It creates another level of awareness on where they are. I panicked all the time when they were toddlers, like, I turn around in the grocery story and they're not there. But, you know, they're playing a little game with me," he said.

Forever 14

Despite the years and moves, William still has a part of him stuck in 1981.

"It finds me in such the smallest and weirdest ways," he said.

When living in Illinois, William recalls a moment that brought him back to Deanie's disappearance.

"They had just built a Walmart there. My wife and I went there one time, and Walmart has that missing children or missing persons bulletin board in all their stores. We walk into, of all places, the Walmart in Dixon. And there's my sister's picture on the board," William said.

Ongoing investigation brings hope

Even after 45 years, William hasn't given up hope, and neither have investigators.

"My hope is different though, from when it was 30, 40 years ago," William said.

Detectives in Kent County are opening up the case files with FOX 17 with the goal of generating tips and getting answers.

"I think it's amazing and extraordinary that the police are taking this effort to continue to put even just resources towards solving this case," he said.

"Somebody knows something."

William expressed wanting closure for himself and his family.

"Doesn't matter what happened anymore, just let us know where she is, so we can give her, you know, a proper resting place and get that closure for the family," he said.

WXMI Submit a tip The Kent County Sheriff's Office is actively pursuing any information in the disappearance of Deanie Peters. If you have a tip, you are encouraged to contact detectives through the methods below.

Call: (616) 632-6125

Online form

Silent Observer: (616) 774-2345 or online form

