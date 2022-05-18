What is the future of abortion rights in Michigan after judge temporarily halts law?

(WXYZ) — What is the future of abortion rights in Michigan? That's the question many are asking after a Court of Claims judge issued an injunction Wednesday, temporarily blocking the enforcement of the state's 1931 abortion ban if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

But what does this mean for the citizen-led effort to get the issue on the ballot in November? There are still many steps to be taken. Also, there has been some concern over a conflict of interest with regards to the judge who made the ruling.

That concern comes from the right-to-life camp. Chief Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth Gleicher has indicated she makes yearly donations to planned parenthood, the party that sought the injunction. She also represented the group in a 1997 case.

Essentially, the injunction presses pause and keeps things as they are in Michigan for now.

"I'm so happy to hear this news. I was scared for my patients and what it meant for them," Dr. Sarah Wallet from Planned Parenthood of Michigan said.

University of Detroit Mercy Law Professor Michelle Richards said this ruling keeps the status-quo.

"The underlying claim is going to exist for quite some time, which is a constitutional challenge to Michigan’s abortion law."

This latest challenge to that 1931 law, coming after Governor Whitmer, who supports abortion rights — asked the State Supreme Court to declare it unconstitutional.

As Michigan and the country waits to see if the nation’s high court follows through on that leaked draft opinion, reaction to this temporary state-level ruling is split.

"They are taking away the rights of people to decide what our laws should be. They are taking away the right of the legislature," pro-life supporter Rebecca Kiessling said.

The legislature could appeal this court of claims ruling. It’s something Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she won't do.

A citizen-led effort to add abortion access into the state’s constitution is continuing. The group needs a little more than 425,000 signatures by July 11 to get this issue on the ballot in November, for voters to decide.

This issue will continue to work its way through the state courts. That effort from Whitmer to have that 1931 law ruled unconstitutional is still pending.