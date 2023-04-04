What buyers & sellers need to know about the housing market heading into spring

(WXYZ) — The housing market has cooled somewhat, making home buying slightly more affordable in the first quarter of this year.

Attom, a leading curator of real estate data, pointed to a year of rising interest rates, inflation and stock market dips, as worker wages rose 6% nationwide.

Sara and Edric Miller are looking for a larger place after buying a condo in Commerce Township. They got married in 2019, but now have two kids and need a larger space.

“What's been the most challenging part of house hunting this go around?” I asked.

“I would say just the initial thought of the interest rates," Edric said.

They decided that spring was the right time to work.

"The inventory is literally a fraction of what it was in 2019. What we were looking at, we had so many more opportunities in 2019 as far as locations, as far as homes, as far as condos go. And now it's very limited," Edric said.

“Now we're realizing we've really got to move quick because when something's available, we're not the only people that are looking," Sara said.

Sadie Callegari, a relator for The Perna Team in Novi, said the market is starting to get busy. More homes are going to be hitting the market, and more buyers are going to be looking.

"As it gets warmer, it’s just what happens," Callegari said.

She recommends buyers get into the market soon as mortgage rates have dropped in the wake of recent bank failures.

“What are some creative strategies buyers can do to make their offer really stand out?" I asked.

“One of them is called an escalation clause. So rather than saying, ‘Hey, Mr. Seller, we want to offer above what you're listing, but here's our offer,’ you can actually just say, ‘Hey, we're going to beat out any other offer by a certain amount up to a certain limit,'" Callegari said.

Another tip is to write the family a letter, and hit certain points.

“Well, we want to think about the things that you love about the home. So, you want to tell the sellers exactly why you love it, why are you writing such a great offer, and what are you planning to do in the home," she said.

Also, consider offering a post-closing possession agreement, which essentially allows the seller to rent the home from the new purchaser to give them time to move.

For sellers, Callegari says to list your home as soon as possible.

“Some sellers may be thinking to themselves, Gosh, I have so many things I need to fix about this house. I want to renovate, I want to do more landscaping. What would you say to them?" I asked.

“Well, I would say to get really creative with some of those options," Callegari said.

She also said to look into a "seller concession" or a credit that you can give the buyer at closing, so they can do the updates the way they want and you don't miss the market waiting for a contractor.

Also, consider a coming soon listing, where the property is not officially on the market but will be listed within 30 days. It'll pop up on the MLS and Zillow, which could get the attention of eager buyers.

There is a risk of dual agency, where the agent represents both the seller and the buyer, so talk with your realtor.

Sara and Edric just hope they find their dream home soon.

Some sellers are asking for an "appraisal guarantee clause" and some buyers are even putting that in their purchase offers. It's a clause stating the buyer will make up the different if the appraisal is lower than the accepted offer.

If you're concerned about affording a home, talk with your lender about 2/1 buydown program. That's a mortgage loan available with interest rate reductions during the first two years that will return to the full interest rate by the third year. It helps borrowers get lower monthly payments. There are higher costs up front, but sometimes the owner will pay the fees.

