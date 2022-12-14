Wednesday marks 10 years since Sandy Hook massacre

(WXMI) — Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of the horrific shooting that took place at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman shot and killed 20 first-grade students as well as six adults.

Flags were flown at half-staff in Connecticut Wednesday in honor of the lives taken that day.

A new school has since been constructed in the same where the shooting happened.

The Sandy Hook Promise was founded one month after the shooting. It’s an organization meant to safeguard children from gun violence.

More than 18 million people in the U.S. have participated in the group's programs.

They say about a dozen school shootings have been thwarted.

Survivors continue to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to help bring changes that would prevent similar violence down the line.

“We have a movement that is growing in importance and impact, but there is so much more to be done,” says Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “We need Ethan's Law, safe storage, such as we've done in Connecticut, strengthen red-flag and emergency-risk protection order statute.”

President Joe Biden released the following statement:

"We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem. We have a moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that can prevent these things from happening again. We owe it to the courageous, young survivors and to the families who lost part of their soul ten years ago to turn their pain into purpose."

The Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial was unveiled a month ago.

The memorial includes a fountain that sits in a granite basin with the names of the victims inscribed.

