'We miss him dearly.' Family of missing Detroit barber asks community for help; reward offered in his case

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Family of missing Detroit barber David Woodger gathered during a Crime Stoppers press conference Monday to ask the community for help to bring their loved one home.

Woodger, 46, nicknamed 'D-Wood,' was last heard from on July 20. He's a well-known barber in the city of Detroit who has been cutting hair for more than 30 years, according to his family. He was last seen leaving his barber shop between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on 7 Mile near Conley.

Search continues for missing Detroit barber last seen one week ago

“David has been a big brother to me, the best cousin, the best, best friend in the world," said Tye Yancey, Woodger’s cousin and best friend.

She described Woodger as a fun, caring and generous person.

“We need David home with us because we love him and we miss him dearly. Anybody, if you know anything, please step forward," said Yancey.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to David Woodger's location. Callers will remain anonymous: 1-800-SPEAK-UP.