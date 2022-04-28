'We did it': Man released from prison after 15 years and exoneration delay

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a reunion a mother waited on for 15 years.

“It finally happened. I knew he was innocent from that start,” Kimberly Monroe said.

Her son Terance Calhoun is free after spending almost half of his life in prison for sexual assault crimes that he was charged with in Detroit back in 2007.

Calhoun didn’t make any comments when he was released, but you could see the excitement on his face when he found out he was coming home.

You can see him smile when his attorney Mike Mittlestat says, “We did it.”

On Friday, Judge Kelly Ramsey dropped his charges after DNA evidence proved he is an innocent man.

“All the charges are dismissed with prejudice,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey was in the process of dropping Calhoun’s charges last week, but the exoneration hearing took a turn when a Detroit police officer walked into the court with files he said the court needed.

To ensure the courts opportunity to due diligence, Ramsey gave the prosecution the files and rescheduled the hearing.

Valerie Newman is with the Conviction Integrity Unit at the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

She says there was nothing new in the envelope the officer handed over.

Detroit Police Department Chief James White says the officer’s actions are “not how the administration expects our investigators to act.”

7 Action News was told the department is currently investigating the incident.

“It was an act of vigilantism more so than something you expect from a public servant,” Middlestat said.

Calhoun is coming home not only to a loving family, but he has support from the Organization of Exonerees, a group of men and women who were also wrongfully convicted.

“Mr. Calhoun is going to need everything. He’s going to need to rebuild his life and it’s really going to take a whole community in order to do that,” Marvin Cotton Jr. with the Organization of Exonerees said.

Calhouns father Terance Sr. says he’s happy his boy is home.

“All is well. It’s a beautiful day today. I just give praise to Allah for this day,” Terance Calhoun Sr. said.

His family plans to take Terance to Tennessee where he plans to start his new life outside these gates.

The Organization of Exonerees released a statement: