Wayne Co. officials 'blindsided' by arrival of toxic waste from Ohio train derailment

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans said during a Friday evening press that more than 218,000 gallons of toxic liquid waste was on its way to the county and some had already arrived.

The arrival of the waste comes after the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and was a surprise to Evans, as well as members of Congress Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell, who stood by his side during the press conference. Officials said they were "blindsided" and weren't informed of the waste transport.

After lawmakers learned about two trucks bringing the waste to Michigan, they were in contact with the Environmental Protection Agency, which halted the additional waste on its way to Wayne County.

Officials say some of the waste left Ohio on Wednesday and was going to the Republic Waste Service facility in Van Buren Township. More was being taken to the Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville.

Michigan officials are unsure of exactly how much is in Michigan but say the waste contains vinyl chloride, a carcinogen.

"1.8 million people are being sandbagged. Vinyl chloride is a serious carcinogen and something we should have heard about sooner. The landfill taking the deep well injections is a facility cited many times and shut down in the past,” Evans said. "Just because they are licensed, we have to ask why were these facilities cited in the past for a number of violations? Any of us that live and breathe are at risk."

7 Action News reached out to the EPA and are waiting to hear back.

Evans said they're still piecing together details about how the waste was brought to Wayne County. He was joined by other government officials at the Guardian Building in Detroit including Congresswomen Dingell and Tlaib.

"Right now, all of us are focused on one thing: ensuring that everyone we represent is safe and all Michigan residents are safe," Dingell said.

East Palestine has become a source of controversy, both environmental and political, following the derailment of a train earlier this month. The Norfolk Southern railroad is among those under fire after chemicals were released from the train as part of the response effort.

Wayne County Health Director Abdul El-Sayed said during the press conference that research shows prolonged exposure to vinyl chloride could cause harm to the liver, lungs and tumors, which has officials concerned. The impacts it could have on the environment aren't clear.

Congresswoman Dingell released a statement Friday in response to an update from the office of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stating contaminated soil from the site of the Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine will be moved via truck to U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal in Belleville.

“We were not given a heads up on this reported action. Our priority is to always keep the people we represent safe. We are making inquiries of EPA, DOT, Norfolk Southern, U.S. Ecology, the state of Ohio, and all others involved to understand what is being shipped, whether these are approved storage facilities, the implications of this decision, and how we ensure the safety of all Michigan residents.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy released the following statement: