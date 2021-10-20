Watch
News

Actions

WATCH: Slow-moving fireball seen throughout metro Detroit overnight was not a meteor

items.[0].videoTitle
Mysterious fireball caught on video streaking across skies overnight in metro Detroit
Posted at 5:44 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 08:12:58-04

(WXYZ) — A slow-moving fireball was caught on video throughout southeast Michigan and in several other states overnight is not actually a meteor.

Instead, the fireball appears to be a “re-entry from an unknown satellite or spent rocket body."

It happened around 12:45 a.m. with 80 reports of sightings so far. They came primarily from southeast Michigan, but also include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and more, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Orionid Meteor Shower does peak on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time