WATCH: Former President Donald Trump speaks in Potterville, Michigan

(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump returned to Michigan today to deliver remarks in Potterville, Michigan.

Trump was expected to speak about the economy, inflation and manufacturing during his visit.

His speech was at Alro Steel.

Trump was in Michigan on Monday to speak at the National Guard conference in Detroit.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Michigan for a campaign event on Labor Day.

Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, is also scheduled to appear in Grand Rapids this morning.

