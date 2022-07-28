WATCH: Firefighters injured, at least one rescued from rubble of Detroit home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eight firefighters were injured and two were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed home in Detroit on Thursday afternoon.

Fire fighter rescue effort on Detroit's west side

We're told the scene was at a house at 82 W. Hollywood, near 7 Mile and John R. Video from chopper showed firefighters frantically working to free a trapped firefighter before pulling him out and loading him into an ambulance.

Firefighter pulled from rubble of home in Detroit after search and rescue

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris told 7 Action News the house collapsed after they responded to a fire and trapped two firefighters in the rubble. The other firefighter who was trapped reportedly was able to free himself.

Fire crews on scene of reported house explosion in Detroit

We're told eight firefighters have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Detroit Fire Chief James Harris did say the firefighter pulled from the rubble is in temp serious condition. The other injuries included smoke inhalation and heat stroke.

