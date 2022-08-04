Watch Now
News

Actions

WATCH: Dramatic dashcam shows police chase, arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run

A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit. Police say they got a tip he was a passenger in a car driving down the road and they called Southfield police to assist in the pursuit on Monday. Officers stopped the car in a parking lot on Greenfield with a pit maneuver, but the suspect jumped over a woman who was driving and took off running.
Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 08:44:29-04

(WXYZ) — A dramatic new dash cam video shows how police caught a man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit.

Police say they got a tip he was a passenger in a car driving down the road and they called Southfield police to assist in the pursuit on Monday.

Officers stopped the car in a parking lot on Greenfield with a pit maneuver, but the suspect jumped over a woman who was driving and took off running.

Police ended up catching the man in a pharmacy.

They say the man is suspected of intentionally running down Lamar Waller last month.

Police say it was the result of a senseless argument at a club where Waller worked security.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered