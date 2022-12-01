Washtenaw County prosecutor details charging process in Mazi Smith case

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith was arraigned on a carrying a concealed weapons charge on Thursday, stemming from an incident that happened on Oct. 7.

Though the incident happened Oct. 7, many are wondering why it took nearly seven weeks for the charging to happen. Accoridng to Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, the timeline is "unremarkable."

That's because Smith was not arrested at the scene.

According to Savit, the prosecutor's office received a police report on Oct. 14, approved the request for charges on Nov. 17, and the warrant was "sworn out" before a magistrate this week. The charges were issued on Nov. 30.

"This is an unremarkable timeline for cases that are submitted to us when a defendant is not in custody," Savit said.

According to Savit, if a defendant is in custody and arrested at the scene, cases have to be processed within 48 hours, and there is a separate queue set up to review in-custody cases.

"But when a defendant is not in custody, authorization of charges generally moves slower, and the timeline here was not remarkable," Savit said.

Smith was arraigned on the charge Tuesday and given a personal bond. He is now allowed to leave the state with the exception of traveling with the University of Michigan, will not be able to use alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs, and he cannot purchase or possess firearms.

His attorney, John Shea, said that Smith was in the process of obtaining his Concealed Pistol License when he was pulled over, and that he does have it now. Shea said that he was pulled over during a traffic stop and when asked if there were firearms in the car, he said that there were.

The charge is punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years or by a fine not more than $2,500, according to the state.