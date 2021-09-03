Warren Evans, Gov. Whitmer declare state of emergency for Flat Rock after hazardous material spill

(WXYZ) — Following the detection of a hazardous material spill, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has declared a state of emergency for Flat Rock.

Shortly following Evans' request for the governor to declare a state of emergency, Gov. Whitmer did just that for the area, which now makes available all state resources to address the concern and help speed up cleanup efforts and investigate the spill.

“We are working closely with local officials and emergency crews to investigate the source of these fumes and protect the safety of residents in the area,” Gov. Whitmer said. “My top priority is ensuring that every resource is available to the City of Flat Rock, Wayne County, and Monroe County to determine where the odor originated, so that we can clean up the affected area and prevent further harm. I’m grateful to the leadership in the City of Flat Rock, Wayne County, Monroe County, and all of the first responders who have been on the ground keeping people safe.”

According to a press release from the county executive’s office, the spill was found in the community’s sanitary sewer Monday evening.

The Wayne County executive’s office says hazardous material teams from the Wayne County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are helping local officials with the response. The Environmental Protection Agency and the State of Michigan are also assisting.

The spill, according to officials, does not affect the community’s drinking water. Four homes near a treatment plant were evacuated and River Heights Academy was closed out of an abundance of caution.

Flat Rock residents who smell a strange odor in their home are encouraged to call 734-782-2496.

