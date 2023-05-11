Warning issued over new spin on lottery and prize scams

Getting a call from someone claiming you won a prize, a sweepstakes or a lottery is nothing new. However, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a new twist with these scams.

Maria Reyes, who lives on Detroit's west side, said she receives scam calls all the time. In February, she received a call saying she'd won a big sweepstakes prize – $1.9 million.

She knew it was a scam. She received another call in April saying she'd not only won money but also a 2023 Porsche. To get it, she'd have to pay a fee first, and that's where this new twist comes in – they wanted to drive her to the bank.

"I was like, 'nope, I'm not doing it,'" Reyes said.

She called the Better Business Bureau, and Laura Blankenship of the BBB said no legitimate organization would ever offer to drive you to the bank.

"Have you heard of any cases where a scammer actually did get in a vehicle with the victim?" I asked.

"Very fortunately, the two people that have reported this to us have hung up the phone and did not fall for the scam," Blankenship said.

"If the scammer themselves is planning to drive you to the bank, that's very scary because at the very least they could, you know, rob you or steal your personal information, or it could be much worse," she added.

She wants consumers to remember that you have to enter a contest to win a contest.

To protect yourself, keep track of all sweepstakes or lotteries that you enter, don't ever pay an up-front free or taxes to claim a prize. Don't deposit a partial-payment check and return portion to any "sponsors" or contest organizers. Also, don't give the caller any personal information, and hang up if they offer to drive you to the bank.

Also, the AARP said to watch out for unexpected calls with an 809, 876 or 284 area code. Those are from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and the British Virgin Islands, areas which have become rife with phone scams and fraudulent prize promotions.



“When they call, you hang up. Just hang up," reyes said.

Reyes said she's worried about senior citizens falling victim to these scams, but the BBB said anyone with access to money is a target, including millennials and Gen-Zers.

Remember, you'll never have to pay money to collect a prize or a lottery jackpot you've won. You will have to report your winnings on your income tax return, and may be required to pay an estimated tax on that additional income.