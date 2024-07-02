Voting now open for first-ever 'I Voted' sticker contest; here's how

(WXYZ) — The public can now vote on the semi-final designs for Michigan's first-ever 'I Voted' sticker contest.
Earlier this year, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the contest ahead of the 2024 election. Students enrolled in Michigan schools and state residents submitted their designs.
There were more than 480 submissions, and 25 semifinalists were chosen in each category. Three winning designs will be selected from each category: elementary/middle school, high school and general entry.
“Thank you to all of the Michigan students and residents who created a design for our state’s first ‘I Voted’ sticker contest,” said Secretary Benson. “Every Michigan voter should walk out of the polls with pride, knowing that their voice has been heard. Now, we can share that pride in our democracy with a sticker designed by some of our state’s talented and creative artists.”
To vote, visit the form here.
Finalists:
Elementary/Middle School category:
- Macie McCausland – Frost Middle School, Livonia
- Ashley Paulson – Oxford Middle School, Oxford
- Elizabeth Delano – Oxford Middle School, Oxford
- Janyne Hynous – Brownell Middle School, Grosse Pointe
- Gabby Warner – Rockford
- Layla Azure – Frost Middle School, Livonia
- Avery Kahkonen – Arvon Township School, L’Anse
- Haden Burrell – Hesperia Community Schools, Hesperia
- Willa Worden – Oxford Middle School, Oxford
- Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins – Lansing
- Riley Chevalier – Michigan International Prep School, Clark Lake
- Mikayla Yeaw – Wyoming
- Wayne Freeman – Au Gres-Sims School District, Au Gres
- Sophie Hudson – Southfield
- Hailey Hue – East Rockford Middle School, Rockford
- Ryan Topham – St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School, East Lansing
- Olivia Harrison – Frost Middle School, Livonia
- Jiyun Byun – Clague Middle School, Ann Arbor
- Roman Salazar – Forsythe Middle School, Ann Arbor
- Madeline Lee – Grissom Middle School, Sterling Heights
- Alisa Mui – Frost Middle School, Livonia
- Annalyse Wallace – Taylor
- Sandy McDonough – Oxford Middle School, Oxford
- Araminta Widby – Arvon Township School, Skanee
- Zoie Brake – Frost Middle School, Livonia
High School category
- Graci Gartland – Gladstone High School, Gladstone
- Sage Tuskan – Gladstone High School, Gladstone
- Michelle Lekhtman – West Bloomfield High School, West Bloomfield
- Adie Tryan – Gladstone High School, Gladstone
- Olivia Smiertka – Holly High School, Holly
- Lucas Barker – Gull Lake Community Schools, Richland
- Evalyna Mei – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood
- Bryce Stewart – Almont High School, Armada
- Abigail Jones – Almont High School, Lapeer County
- Tasnim Rahman – Hamtramck High School, Hamtramck
- Rylee Fraaza – Gull Lake High School, Richland
- Idyll Fay Villarin – Woodhaven High School, Brownstown
- Chantell Moss – Thurston High School, Redford
- Lyric Conway – West Bloomfield High School, Holly
- Nicholas Rodgers – Plymouth-Canton Educational Park, Canton
- Shanon Kawata – Community High School of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor
- Grayson Cooksey – Onaway High School, Onaway
- Annabella Cochrill – New Haven
- Andrew Brasher – Alma High School, Saint Louis
- Daniella Aldabbagh – West Bloomfield High School, West Bloomfield
- Keara Aderman – Gladstone High School, Gladstone
- Savannah Olesinski – Thurston High School, Redford Township
- Kaylee Kourakis – Gull Lake High School, Augusta
- Cameron LaVigne – Gladstone High School, Gladstone
General Entry category:
- MaKayla Burns – Rockford
- Naomi Barbour – Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti
- Michael Crawford – Genesee Career Institute, Owosso
- Sarah Pohl – Fenton
- Lydia Ellison – Sranac
- Janette Scott-Lucas – Kalamazoo
- Patrick Rogers – Ada
- Breanna Tanner – Grand Rapids
- Jacob Adams – Ypsilanti Township
- Hannah Howery – Grand Rapids
- Anastasia Greer – Marquette
- Mason Sultana – Dearborn Heights
- Madelyn VerVaecke – Livonia
- Christina Castilla – Lansing
- Emily Buckley – Ann Arbor
- Kelsey Winiarski – Livonia
- Nicholas Conde – Northville
- Kerri Neymeiyer – Howard City
- Lorelei Mortimer – Northern Michigan University, Tecumseh
- Cole Allen – Ypsilanti
- Carissa Smith – Grandville