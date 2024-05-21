VIDEOS: Police raid pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Michigan Diag

Police in Ann Arbor moved in on Pro-Palestinian protesters on the University of Michigan Diag on Tuesday morning. Ann Arbor police were joined by Michigan State Police and University of Michigan Police.

Watch reports from 7 News Detroit Peter Maxwell, who is at the scene, below

Police move in on pro-Palestinian encampment at Michigan Diag

Police raid encampment at the University of Michigan Diag

Ann Arbor police clear out pro-Palestinian encampment at U-M campus

Officers in riot gear moved in on the group Tuesday morning. Police used pepper spray to move the protesters back, according to video on scene, and protesters have been seen washing out their eyes with water after being pepper sprayed.

Eventually, the protesters were driven off campus and into the city of Ann Arbor, where they gathered later Tuesday morning.

Around 7 a.m., University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono sent a letter to students and faculty announcing the end of the encampment, and saying that it came after protesters refused to comply with requests to remove the external camp barriers, refrain from overloading power sources and stop using open flames.

"The protesters refused to comply with these requests. That forced the university to take action and this morning, we removed the encampment," Ono said in the email. "The disregard for safety directives was only the latest in a series of troubling events centered on an encampment that has always violated the rules that govern the Diag – especially the rules that ensure the space is available to everyone."

Ono said in a statement that the university supports the right to protest peacefully, and people can protest "as they always have at the University of Michigan, so long as those protests don’t violate the rights of others and are consistent with university policies meant to ensure the safety of our community."

Protesters with the TAHIR Coalition have been camped out on the U-M Diag since last month calling on the university to divest investments from Israel.

Last week, students say they were asked to leave by school officials but they remained at the encampment. The encampment has remained on the Diag for approximately three weeks now, with goals of bringing attention to the war in Gaza.

Also last week, relations between U-M regents and protesters reached a boiling point as the protesters targeted homes of Board of Regents members.

Watch our report below about the targeting of homes