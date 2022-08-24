VIDEO: Warren police officer injured after suspect rams his vehicle during pursuit

(WXYZ) — A wild police pursuit came to an end after a suspected criminal rammed into a Warren Police cruiser. The officer driving that cruiser suffered injuries prior to an arrest being made in Detroit.

Warren Police say the violent actions of an intoxicated man behind the wheel could’ve resulted in serious injuries or even death. Thankfully, that was not the case and it was all caught on video.

Police say it happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday. They were originally responding to a call of a possible medical emergency, when a 31-year-old driver of a stolen Jeep decided to try and escape them. The man police identify as Samuel Wilbur allegedly appeared intoxicated as he drove erratically down 8 Mile Rd.

“These pursuits are more dangerous than 2 years ago. When that subject rammed the passenger side of the car, no question if there would have been a officer there, he could have been severely injured or fatal,” says Commissioner Bill Dwyer.

After the man gave up and was arrested, police say they found methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in his possession. He also has an extensive criminal history, including domestic violence. The injured officer is now recovering from a wrist fracture and concussion.

“Even at the takedown and arrest, he gave up but officers didn’t overreact,” says Dwyer. Wilbur is now charged with multiple felonies including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, drug possession, fleeing, car theft and driving without a license. He’s facing as much as 10 years in prison.

He’s locked up on $250,000 bond and due back in court on Sept. 6th. The commissioner says he’s recommending the injured officer be awarded for his bravery.

