Video shows Macomb Co. deputies quickly save toddler found unresponsive in pool

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County deputies were in a race against time after rushing to save a toddler found unresponsive in a pool on Saturday.

The child’s mother called 911 for help as dad began CPR.

Two deputies on patrol in the area arrived to the Macomb Township home in just seconds.

“Face down, soaking wet,” Macomb County Deputy Mitchell Blount said. “She wasn't breathing, her lips were all purple."

Blount’s body camera captured the terrifying ordeal and the life-saving measures administered by another deputy, Jon Potocki.

“Flipped her over and was giving her some back blows to try to get that water out of her airway,” Potocki said.

The toddler began gasping for air, and Macomb Township firefighters also arrived to render aid.

“It came to a point where she needed more advanced care,” Blount said.

At that point, an ambulance had not yet arrived and was stuck in construction traffic. But first responders determined time was too precious to wait.

“The decision was made that they had seconds, they had minutes, they had to get this child to the hospital,” Macomb County Cmdr. Jason Abro said.

Blount then carried the toddler out to his patrol car, placing the girl in the care of firefighters in the backseat.

"They were performing life-saving measures the entire way, breathing for her basically until we got her to the hospital,” Potocki said.

Doctors found that the was child breathing with a pulse and were able to release her two days later to make a full recovery at home.

“These deputies were in the right place at the right time,” Abro said.

Thankfully, what started as a nightmare had a happy ending.

“The happy ending is the best part because they don't always have that ending,” Potocki said.

“We all did it — together,” Blount said.