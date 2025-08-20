(WXYZ) — New video released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a helicopter crew rescue four kids who were stranded on a rock in Lake Superior over the weekend.

See the rescue video below

Video shows Coast Guard rescue 4 kids stranded on rock in Lake Superior

The USCG Air Station Traverse City received a call Sunday morning on a report of four stranded children on a large rock near the Black Beach Trailhead in Silver Bay, Minnesota.

According to KTSP, hazardous conditions had prevented the four kids from getting off the rock.

The Coast Guard crews traveled almost 290 nautical miles in two hours to rescue the children. All four were safely hoisted and transported to emergency crews and then their parents.

“This successful rescue highlights the critical importance of interagency coordination and the rapid response capabilities of the U.S. Coast Guard,” Lt. j.g. Patrick Grissler, an aircraft commander, told KTSP. “We are grateful for the collaboration with Lake County and are pleased to have safely assisted these individuals.”

