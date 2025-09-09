(WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office responded to a boat explosion at a harbor in St. Clair Shores on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, the marine division was dispatched to Emerald City Harbor around 12:35 p.m.

See the surveillance video below

Video shows boat explode as it pulls away from gas dock in St. Clair Shores

Video shows the boat with two people and a dog getting fuel at a gas dock. As it pulled away, the boat exploded.

The people on the boat were thrown into the water, and witnesses were able to assist them. They sustained minor injuries; however, the dog died from its injuries.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, the boat was almost fully submerged with large pieces of debris in the water. The vessel was no longer on fire.

Deputies say foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

After the incident, Mark's Fuel Dock posted about the explosion. "We are grateful for the quick actions of everyone who responded and for the support from our community," the post reads.

"It was mine and my husband‘s boat, thank you for everything your staff did to help us during this situation. We are heartbroken over losing our dog and what happened, and I really appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on us," Maggie Barnett posted in the comments.