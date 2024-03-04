Watch Now
VIDEO: MSP chopper follows wild chase of shooting suspects in Detroit

Posted at 8:50 AM, Mar 04, 2024
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A wild police pursuit in Detroit was captured on camera over the weekend from the Michigan State Police chopper.

Police say the chase started near I-96 and the Southfield Freeway after midnight on Saturday.

MSP says they assisted Southfield police in a pursuit of a possible shooting suspect.

MSP's chopper followed the suspects, who were driving a black Chrysler 300. The driver was seen doing donuts in an intersection before meeting up with another car, a black Dodge Challenger.

Police said the drivers had a conversation before they both sped off.

The person driving the Chrysler lost control near Wyoming and McNichols and ran away, jumping into the Challenger.

Eventually, everyone in the Challenger got out of the car and ran.

Southfield police arrested everyone, and police say both cars were reported stolen.

