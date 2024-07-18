VIDEO: Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses NAACP convention in Las Vegas

(WXYZ) — The NAACP is holding their convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas and among the promoted speakers was Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer took the stage Wednesday afternoon, where she started her speech by telling a story about her first campaign for governor. The story explained how she came up with the tagline for that campaign: "Fix the Damn Roads."

Whitmer then touted the accomplishments he's made during her time in office, before thanking the "partners" in Washington who have helped, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking about Biden, Whitmer said, "Something I've been saying to people as I get around the country on behalf of the president, or even telling the story of Michigan to give some people some inspiration is I know this, you cannot physically roll up your sleeves if you're wringing your hands. We've got work to do, but we're up to meet this moment. Together we're going to keep getting things done. No matter who you are, this president is fighting for you. We know this is an especially important hard, dark time in our electoral politics. They try to focus on tearing us apart, from social media to political division, but we've got to remember, we must stay focused."