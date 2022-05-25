VIDEO: Federal & state officials tour catastrophic damage at Gaylord mobile home park

(WXYZ) — Federal officials got their first up close look at the sheer destruction caused by a tornado in Gaylord at the Nottingham Mobile Home Park in Gaylord. All of this being surveyed by FEMA as they assess damage.

Officials from FEMA, Michigan State Police, the U.S. Small Business Administration and more toured the park, much of which was destroyed, to determine the extent of the loss and how much assistance will be needed for Otsego County.

“Some people are just walking away. Not even coming back," Angela Laslett said. She survived the deadly twister, but her home is now unlivable.

“(It's) mentally, physically, exhausting. Just trying to get my mind around everything.”

Around the corner, animals are still being rescued and volunteers are making their way through to offer help.

Interview with woman at mobile home park in Gaylord

Kate Jones shared her own pain with us after the death of a friend and her own hospitalization for minor injuries. Two people from the mobile home community died in the tornado.

"I’m heartbroken, this is our family. This is our friends," she said.

FEMA will be looking at the overall impact of the storm and how much the community and state cannot recover without federal assistance. FEMA will also visit local businesses and the downtown area as part of the tour.

They're encouraging those with insurance to file claims right away and to take photos of the damage. Also, make contact with volunteer agencies for short-term housing and aid.

"We’re really going to be looking at the overall impact on not just the homeowners and renters, but the overall community. We’re here with our partners, the SBA, and all of that information is going to be gathered throughout the day," a FEMA spokesperson said.

The state will have 30 days from the day of the tornado to apply for a federal disaster declaration and relief. Among those hoping to be eligible is Jerry Speckman, who lost his home he was renting and everything in it.

“Probably what we’re going to need is therapy for some people. My kids are still in the ICU, and I’m sure they’re going to have issues afterwards," he said.

“MSP's Emergency Management Agency and FEMA are all working together to assess total damage caused by EF-3 tornado.