VIDEO: Chevrolet unveils all-new Blazer EV, expected to go on sale next year

(WXYZ) — Chevrolet unveiled the all-new, all-electric 2024 Blazer EV on Monday night, the latest in GM's growing electric vehicle portfolio.

The Blazer EV, which is expected to go on sale in the summer of 2023, will come in multiple trim levels and multiple range options, which includes a GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge.

The different trim levels include 1LT, 2LT, RS and the first-ever electric SS performance model.

Chevy also said there will be a pursuit-rated Police Pursuit Vehicle model for police flets.

“The 2024 Blazer EV sets a new tone for electric SUVs, with options and intuitive technologies that help position Chevy for leadership in one of the fastest-growing EV segments,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “Along with the all-new Silverado EV and Equinox EV coming next year, we are making great strides in offering more choices for zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles — choices that make switching to an EV easier than ever.”

The Blazer EV is the latest built on GM's Ultium Platform, and it will include an 11.5 kW level 2 (AC) charging and standard DC public fast-charging capability of up to 190 kW, which GM said could add around 78 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

Chevrolet said the Blazer EV 2LT and RS will go on sale in the summer of 2023 with pricing starting around $47,595 and $51,995 respectively. The SS will follow later in 2023 priced around $65,995, and the 1LT coming in the first quarter of 2024 starting at $44,995.