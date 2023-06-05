Vehicle of man missing from Grand Rapids found in Cass County

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Cass County Sheriff says the vehicle of Johnny Hollis Bolden has been found unoccupied in Pokagon Township.

The 76-year-old, who is said to have dementia, was reported missing on May 30th. He is listed as missing and endangered.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Bolden was last known to be in the Rockford area at around 7 a.m. that day.

The Cass County Sheriff is currently investigating and has multiple K9 teams on scene searching for any signs of Bolden after his vehicle was discovered on Sunday.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Cass County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.