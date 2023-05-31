Police: Missing GR man with possible dementia last seen in Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a missing Grand Rapids man with possible dementia.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says Johnny Bolden was last known to be in the Rockford area at around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

His vehicle is described as a 2008 Cadillac Seville with a cracked windshield and a license plate that reads “9182K2.”

Those with knowledge of where Johnny or his car might be are urged to call GRPD at 616-456-3380. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

