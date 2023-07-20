USPS letter carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southfield

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for the public's help finding a suspect who allegedly robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier this week.

According to the USPIS, it happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday along Tiffany Dr. E. in Southfield.

Police say the suspects robbed the letter carrier by using a Draco, which is a pistol-like version of the AK-47.

After the robbery, police say they fled the area on food through the apartment complex.

Postal inspectors also said the vehicle appears to be a newer-model Mercedes-Benz, possibly model S580, silver or gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call the USPIS at 877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement" and reference case No. 4078909-ROBB