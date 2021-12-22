Watch
US probes potential of drivers playing video games in Teslas

AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File
Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in Portland, Ore., how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving. The U.S. has opened a formal investigation into a report that Tesla vehicles allow people to play video games on a center touch screen while they are driving.<br/><br/>
Posted at 2:25 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 14:25:46-05

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The US has opened a formal investigation into the potential for Tesla drivers to play video games on a center touch screen while the vehicle is in motion. The action follows a complaint to the agency that Teslas equipped with “gameplay functionality” allow games to be played by the driver while the vehicles are moving. In a document posted Wednesday on its website, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the feature, called “Passenger Play,” may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.

