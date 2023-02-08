UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night.

Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.

He was hit twice— first by a sedan driven by a 41 year-old in the southbound lane, then by the unknown driver of the F-150.

The man died at the scene, and police are now going through evidence to find the missing driver.

If you have any information, call Kentwood Detectives at (616) 656-660 or leave an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-234.