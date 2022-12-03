University of Michigan students are boiling over with pride ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The streets of Ann Arbor are boiling over with pride ahead of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Wolverines will be taking on the Purdue Biolermakers for the Big Ten title at 8 p.m. Saturday here on FOX 17.

Freshman at U-M, Michelle Pieper said, "It’s definitely super exciting. I feel like everyone's getting super pumped for the game and like ready to show out in school spirit."

Fellow freshman, Drew Kircher said, "I'm extremely excited, it’s been a long time since Michigan’s been at this level."

Some exciting facts for Michigan fans:



Michigan's 14 game conference win streak is the program's longest since a 16 game conference win streak spanning 1996-98.

Michigan is 12-0 for the first time under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan has won 24 games over the last two seasons, more than any two-year stretch in school history.

David Sims whose daughter goes to Michigan was at the Big Ten Championship game last year when Michigan won.

"Oh it was unbelievable," said Sims.

He said he plans to be there again this year; "My one friend’s an Ohio state fan and he’s leaving town because he said he’s sorry about all the Michigan fans coming in."

The Wolverines have a 45-14 record against the Boilermakers.

Saturday's game will kick off at 8 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. If Michigan wins they'll capture back-to-back Big Ten Championship titles.

"I am expecting a big win," said Kircher. "We should handle Purdue pretty easily."