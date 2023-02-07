U.S. Coast Guard warns of unsafe ice conditions after two rescues on the Great Lakes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The U.S. Coast Guard is warning winter enthusiasts of unstable ice conditions and encouraging people to take safety precautions.

The unstable ice conditions and varying air temperatures have resulted in historically low ice coverage on the Great Lakes. Always check ice conditions before going on or near the water.

The Coast Guard is asking people to remember the following:



Take precautions, not chances: The risk of death from accidental immersion during cold weather seasons is higher than in warm seasons. The water is colder and survival time is greatly diminished.

Dress for the water temperatures: Cold water lowers body heat dramatically faster than cold air.

Never leave without a VHF-FM radio or personal locator beacon: Always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return. Advise them of any changes in plans.

The warning comes after two major rescues on the Great Lakes occurred on Monday. Station Sturgeon Bay crew members responded to 11 people stranded on an ice floe off Sherwood Point, Wisconsin. Along with partner agencies, the Coast Guard crew safely transported five adults and six children to shore.

After that rescue, the Coast Guard received reports of people stranded on an ice floe, and in the water, off Sebewaing, Michigan. Coast Guard crews from Station Saginaw River, Air Station Detroit, and Air Station Traverse City responded in conjunction with partner agencies. 14 people were safely transported to shore in varying conditions with two receiving care for hypothermia.

“The two large ice rescue cases highlight the unpredictability of the ice on the Great Lakes, especially with fluctuating temperatures,” said Captain Timothy Holt, chief of incident management for the Ninth District. “We appreciate the swift response from all agencies involved and recovering everyone safely.”

