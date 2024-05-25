Watch Now
News

Actions

Two DPD officers hospitalized after getting t-boned in crash

Poster image (3).jpg
WXYZ's John Ciolino
DPD vehicle after crash
Poster image (3).jpg
Posted at 12:43 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 12:43:01-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers have been hospitalized after getting t-boned in their squad car, according to a spokesperson with the department.

WATCH: WXYZ at the scene after the crash that hospitalized two officers (video credit: WXYZ's John Ciolino)

Two DPD officers hospitalized after getting t-boned in crash

It happened Friday at the intersection of Forest and E. Grand.

The condition of the officers hospitalized is unknown at this time. DPD clarified that this police vehicle was not involved in a chase at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book