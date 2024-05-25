Two DPD officers hospitalized after getting t-boned in crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Detroit police officers have been hospitalized after getting t-boned in their squad car, according to a spokesperson with the department.

WATCH: WXYZ at the scene after the crash that hospitalized two officers (video credit: WXYZ's John Ciolino)

It happened Friday at the intersection of Forest and E. Grand.

The condition of the officers hospitalized is unknown at this time. DPD clarified that this police vehicle was not involved in a chase at the time of the incident.