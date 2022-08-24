Treasured 'Galileo manuscript' at University of Michigan discovered as 20th Century fake

(WXYZ) — A "Galileo manuscript" that was reportedly considered one of the jewels of the University of Michigan Library for almost a century is now determined to be a fake.

According to the university's website, a Georgia State University professor of history raised questions about the document and prompted an internal investigation by the University of Michigan.

Following an investigation, they concluded that the "manuscript" was not written by Galileo in 1609 and 1610 as first thought, but is rather a 20th Century fake they believe to have been written by a "well-known forger" Tobia Nicotra.

U-M said in a statement that the Gerogia State professor and historian, Nick Wilding, noted the monograms in the paper's watermark dated the document to no earlier than the eighteenth century. He reportedly also found a similar Galileo forgery in the Morgan Library in New York City.

The University of Michigan states that they will now reconsider the manuscript's role in their collection.

To read more, go here.