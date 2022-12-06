Toy overload: What is it, and how can you help your kids avoid it?

(WXYZ) — The holidays are prime gift-giving season, and for kids, it's probably the biggest toy haul of the year. But, sometimes people get toy overload, and their kids just have too many.

"What is toy overload and is it real?" I asked Rebecca Vannest, the assistant professor of counseling at Oakland University.

"It absolutely is real. Children can become very overstimulated," she said.

Vannest said a rule of thumb is to get toys the child can manipulate, not toys that manipulate the child.

She said signs of toy overload are similar to excess sugar consumption with too much energy and a short attention span, moving from toy to toy.

According to Vannest, if toys are not on the list for your child this holiday season, let your loved ones know.

"There's absolutely nothing wrong with sharing our preferences with our loved ones, and it may actually make life easier for them," she said.

You can set up a gift wish account with your pre-approved items or experiences. They’re free and you can add items from a wide price range. It will also let potential buyers know they’re providing gifts wanted by the mom, dad and child.

You can also provide a list of experiences that the child would enjoy. Things like a trip to Greenfield Village or the Detroit Zoo with grandparents or aunts and uncles this holiday season will provide quality time and a new world to explore.

"You can go through and see all the lights that could be way more meaningful to a grandchild than just having another toy that's going to be tossed in the corner," Vannest said.

Other options include spring for lessons the child would enjoy. If they have a flair for performance, ask for singing or acting lessons. If they love Legos, consider Lego workshops rather than another set. You can also ask for contributions for one of those pricey specialty summer camps.

"Or, something for the good old college fund. Like, 'hey, it's okay if they have a small toy, but it would be so meaningful for us if they could save for college,'" she said.

If someone insists on buying a toy, ask for a gift that requires the child’s active participation.

"Something like a wooden toy or blocks or Legos or something where they can really use their imagination," she said.

Vannest says toy overload is probably at its worse between the ages of 5-7, but younger kids can have it too, and older kids, especially with video games.

If your child is already suffering from toy overload, there are some steps you can take now. You can begin rotating toys by putting a selection in storage and periodically changing out their toys with items from the hidden stash. It’s great at limiting clutter and will allow your kids to actually use the toys they have.