Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point closed for mechanical modification

Cedar Point has not confirmed a re-opening date for the ride
Cedar Point said it is resuming testing on its new Top Thrill 2 roller coaster ahead of the amusement park’s opening on May 4. During the testing phase, engineers are programming the roller coaster’s fully automated ride sequence, improving the linear synchronous motor launch system, testing rider safety systems, running it through its different speeds and getting state licensing.
Posted at 10:59 PM, May 12, 2024
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WXYZ) — Cedar Point's Top Thrill 2 rollercoaster will be closed for extended period of time due to a mechanical modification.

In a statementon Cedar Point's website, the amusement park did not confirm a re-opening date, and said that updates about the ride can be found on their website.

Once the modification is finished for Top Thrill 2 — a roller coaster that opened this season that takes riders 420 feet in the air and reaches speeds of 120 miles per hour — Cedar Point's maintenance & operations teams and our third-party ride inspection partner, Zamperla, will conduct a review before approving the re-opening of the ride.

"We know our guests are excited to experience this incredible roller coaster, and we share your disappointment that we are not able to operate it this weekend," Cedar Point said in part in the statement. "We will do everything possible to reopen Top Thrill 2 as soon as we are confident we can deliver the ride experience that our guests deserve."

Earlier this month, Cedar Point announced new Michigan Bundles for Michiganders who also happen to be adrenaline junkies. If you're interested in attending the amusement park this summer, we have more info on those bundles at this link.

