Tony Hawk multi-purpose helmets recalled over safety concerns

(WXYZ) — Sakar International is recalling more than 12,500 Tony Hawk silver metallic multi-purpose helmets that were sold exclusively at Walmart because they do not meet federal safety standards.

The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

The helmets are silver with black straps and a black buckle. Tony Hawk’s signature is printed on the outside. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL on the top right corner.

The helmets were also provided as replacement helmets for Sarkar Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets in March 2022. Sakar will contact consumers who received the replacement helmet as a remedy.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a $40 Walmart gift card as a refund. You can contact Sakar at 800-592-9541 anytime, email at support@sakar.com , or online at https://www.vivitar.com/pages/recalls or www.vivitar.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

You should not return the helmet to Walmart and should contact Sakar for the gift card and to get prepaid postage packaging to send it back to the company.

Walmart will also contact all known purchasers. The helmet was sold at stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from March 2022 through June 2022 for about $30.

