Tigers Opening Day, music, Peppa Pig and more coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's expected to be a busy weekend in Detroit as tens of thousands of people head downtown and to Comerica Park for the Tigers home opener against the Chicago White Sox.
You'll likely see festivals and parties taking place in Detroit to celebrate since this is the first "normal" Opening Day since 2019 as fans weren't allowed in 2020 and they were limited to start 2021.
If you're looking for something else to do, there are plenty of events planned in metro Detroit. We've compiled a list of seven things going on this weekend.
Friday
- Detroit Tigers Opening Day vs. Chicago White Sox
- 1:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- 25th Anniversary Party at Founders Detroit
- 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Founders Brewing Co. Detroit
- Free admission
- The Ultimate ELO Experience
- 7:30 p.m.
- Ford Community & Performing Arts Center
- Tickets: dearborntheater.com
Saturday
- DSC Spring Beach Party
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Detroit Shipping Company
- Free admission
- Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
- 1:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- Peppa Pig’s Adventure
- 6 p.m.
- Fox Theatre
- Tickets: ticketmaster.com
Sunday
- National All Things Detroit Day
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastern Market
- Tickets: events.allthingsticketing.com
- Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
- 1:10 p.m.
- Comerica Park
- Tickets: mlb.com
- America
- 7:30 p.m.
- Greektown Casino
- Ticket: ticketmaster.com
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.