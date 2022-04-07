Watch
News

Actions

Tigers Opening Day, music, Peppa Pig and more coming to metro Detroit this weekend

7 things to do in the D
Eastern Market plans for investment & more jobs
WXYZ
<p>Eastern Market is the No. 10 thing to do in Detroit, as voted on by TripAdvisor.</p>
Eastern Market plans for investment & more jobs
Posted at 11:23 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 23:23:36-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's expected to be a busy weekend in Detroit as tens of thousands of people head downtown and to Comerica Park for the Tigers home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

You'll likely see festivals and parties taking place in Detroit to celebrate since this is the first "normal" Opening Day since 2019 as fans weren't allowed in 2020 and they were limited to start 2021.

If you're looking for something else to do, there are plenty of events planned in metro Detroit. We've compiled a list of seven things going on this weekend.

Friday

  • Detroit Tigers Opening Day vs. Chicago White Sox
    • 1:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • 25th Anniversary Party at Founders Detroit
  • The Ultimate ELO Experience

Saturday

  • DSC Spring Beach Party
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
    • 1:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • Peppa Pig’s Adventure

Sunday

  • Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox
    • 1:10 p.m.
    • Comerica Park
    • Tickets: mlb.com
  • America

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot