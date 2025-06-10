LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three victims from the on-campus mass shooting at Michigan State in 2023 have reached settlements with the university totaling nearly $30 million.

Watch WXYZ's coverage:

Three mass shooting victims reach $29.5 million settlement with Michigan State University

Three students were killed and five more were wounded when a gunman opened fire on MSU's campus in February of that year. The three students killed were all from metro Detroit: Grosse Pointe natives Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson and Clawson native Alexandria Verner.

MSU has agreed to pay a total of $29.75 million to students Nathan Statly, Troy Forbush and Yukai "John" Hao, announced Gurel Mills and Grewal Law, the law firms representing the students. All three students suffered life-altering gunshot wounds, with Huao's injuries paralyzing him.

"These settlements bring closure to one chapter of these survivors’ healing journeys," the law firms said in a joint statement. "Grewal Law and Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman are honored to assist in obtaining justice for these remarkable young men."

We have reached out to MSU for a statement on these settlements: as of 6:30 a.m., we have not heard back from the university.

Watch WXYZ's previous coverage of that shooting

Today marks two years since three students killed in MSU shooting; a lawsuit update & honoring the victims

Family of MSU shooting survivor Nate Statly talks about his recovery & struggles