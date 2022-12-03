This is why every Michigander should Van Gogh to the Detroit Institute of Arts ASAP

DETROIT, Mich. — There's less than two months left to visit Van Gogh in America, an exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts that contains 74 original Van Gogh paintings, drawings and prints.

Curator Jill Shaw visited East Lansing Thursday and Friday to speak at Michigan State University.

"I love being able to talk about this exhibition, not just in Detroit, but around our state," Shaw said. "The DIA was the very first museum in the United States to purchase a work by Van Gogh."

Shaw spent the last six years curating the exhibition, which not only features that first work purchased by the DIA 100 years ago, Self-Portrait, but enough of his original work to fill nine galleries.

"It's pretty remarkable that we were able to get so many people to sign on to our exhibition," Shaw said. "We have 60 lenders."

Starry Night over the Rhône, The Bedroom, Van Gogh's Chair, Poppy Field, The Potato Eaters—just to name a few. All of these works are otherwise kept in private collections or museums across the globe. For now, they're right here in Michigan.

"It's a missed opportunity if you don't travel to Detroit to see it," Shaw said.

The exhibition will run through Jan. 22. Reservations must be made and tickets purchased ahead of time for this exhibit.

