Adaptive pickleball is coming to Grand Rapids!

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

The Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports Program is partnering with the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club, hosting a clinic to help you get out on the court.

August 15, 4-5:30 p.m., teams from both organizations will answer all of your questions, share techniques, and play a few rounds at Belknap Park.

Register here — no previous pickleball experience is required and participants can be as young as 15!