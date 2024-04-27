'They were just at a birthday party': Family speaks at vigil held for victims of Swan Boat Club crash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It was a night of somber remembrance Friday evening as the Berlin Township community gathered to honor the lives of those lost in the Swan Boat Club tragedy.

Speakers took the stage and prayed as community members left notes, flowers and candles at the growing memorial in front of the boat club.

WXYZ Friends and family remembered the lives lost in the Swan Boat Club tragedy Friday evening

Last Saturday, police say a woman who was allegedly intoxicated crashed her car into a children’s birthday party happening inside the boat club. Siblings 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and 4-year-old Zayn Phillips lost their lives that day and multiple others were seriously injured.

Hear from the families below

Families of Swan Boat Club crash victims come together to remember the lives lost

“They were sitting there about to have cake and ice cream at a birthday...they were just at a birthday party," the children's uncle Nicholas Phillips said.

WXYZ Nicholas Phillips surrounded by friends and family as he remembers his niece and nephew who lost their lives in the crash

The family tells WXYZ that the 66-year-old woman behind the wheel, Marshella Chidester, was allegedly invited to the birthday and is a member of the boat club, but was apparently later asked not to come because of her alleged intoxication.

On Tuesday Chidester was arraigned, facing eight charges including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of OWI causing death and four counts of OWI causing serious injury. She was released from jail after posting a $1.5 million dollar bond Thursday.

“These babies haven’t even had a burial, a service yet and this lady’s drinking coffee at home," the children's other uncle Michael Hatfield said.

Members of the community say she lives just steps from where the tragedy took place.

"And it’s even harder that we’re standing less than 100 yards from the person who done it," Hatfield said. "It's an emotional roller coaster."

Zayn was remembered as a charming young man at the vigil where dozens of community members gathered and prayed, Alanah was remembered as the princess of the family.

"She’s never gonna be able to go to that prom. She’s never gona have that ball. she’s never gonna have that wedding that she deserves," Phillips said through tears.

Zayn and Zlanah’s mother and 11-year-old brother continue to recover and many of the over a dozen victims, remain hospitalized. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says updates on the condition of the hospitalized victims will be released Monday.

Meanwhile, the family continues to grieve.

WXYZ Community members leaving candles, notes and flowers at the memorial in front of the crash site

“I just hope and pray that everything works out in the justice system and they for once show justice and don’t allow these two names right here to be forgotten," Hatfield said.

Chidester is expected back in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing. Her attorney maintains she was not intoxicated and had a medical episode behind the wheel. Her blood alcohol content results are also expected Monday.