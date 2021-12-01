'They were amazing.' Community reeling after Oxford High School shooting leaves 4 dead, 7 injured

A community is in mourning after a shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured.

"It’s chilling. It’s absolutely cold-hearted, murderous. Our forensic team was working all night. So far, I believe they’ve recovered over 30 shell casings. We believe he fired over 30 shots," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were killed when officials say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire with a 9mm pistol late in the noon hour in the south end of the school. On Wednesday afternoon, police said 17-year-old Justin Shilling died from his injuries.



Pictures of two of the victims – 17-year-old Madilyn Baldwin and 16-year-old Tate Myre

Students report it was right at the start of fifth hour when they heard the first shots fired.

The calls came in rapidly; the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they had in excess of 100 calls to 911 as the shooting was unfolding.

Students told 7 Action News they heard an ALICE warning over the intercom after the first rounds were fired. ALICE is a training program for students and schools and it’s an acronym. It stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

“We kept hearing ALICE LOCKDOWN, ALICE LOCKDOWN ... I was just scared. I was praying for my safety, my friends’ safety, everyone’s safety,” said one student.

“I just kept thinking it’s probably a suspicious person walking campus, they’ll get them in a minute and it’ll be over,“ said another student. “In various group chats, I start to get messages saying ‘this person got shot, that person got shot,’ and immediately I was like, ‘OK this is real.’”



"As they were coming down the hall, they saw him, he put his hands up, they took his gun and took him into custody."- Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard

Some students said they armed themselves with scissors in case they needed to fight back, and barricaded doors in their classrooms with stacked chairs. The suspected shooter reportedly tried to get through some of them, firing through classroom doors.

Within minutes after the first calls, deputies responded along with a police liaison stationed at the school.

“As they were coming down the hall, they saw him, he put his hands up, they took his gun and took him into custody," Bouchard said during an evening press conference.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected shooter still had seven rounds of ammunition in his gun when he was apprehended. Police would later find more than 30 shell casings. "I believe they literally saved lives," said Bouchard of the first responders. He noted that Oakland County had really put a focus on active shooter training prior to the events at Oxford High School.



Police are shown in the parking lot of a Meijer store where Oxford High School students were being reunited with parents in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



While the school was still an active scene, an emergency notice went out to the Oxford school community, and families soon began to head to the Meijer down the street on N. Lapeer to reunite with their loved ones.

A mother, who was reunited with her child at Meijer, said, “I was scared, I have never been so scared in my life, and when I came to Meijer, I ran to him and he picked me up and gave me the biggest hug of my life.”

But after the suspect was in custody, there were 11 victims who didn’t make it to the Meijer down the street.



LIVES CHANGED FOREVER

Tate, Hana and Madisyn were beloved by their peers.

"They were amazing people with many talents. With so many talents,” said student Ella Gilling, a junior at Oxford High School during an evening mass for the victims at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion Tuesday evening.

Tate played football for Oxford High School and had recently visited the University of Toledo, according to a tweet sent on Nov. 28.

Oxford Football paid tribute to Tate writing, "It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate. Tate was a wonderful young man who was tremendously hardworking and respectful. He was a tremendous football player with the brightest of futures and was an even better young man off the field as he was on it. We all loved Tate and he will so very much be missed."



Police are shown in the parking lot of a Meijer store where Oxford High School students were being reunited with parents in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Gage Harris, a student at the school, said of Tate at a mass Tuesday evening, "We are absolutely devastated to know that he was on one of the people who lost his life. Seeing everyone here today shows how much we care for our community.”

Bouchard said he was at the scene most of the night.

“The evidence I’ve seen there shows he was very clearly trying to kill people,” he said. The sheriff said he’s watched some video of the actual shooting, noting the suspect was shooting people at close range and mostly toward the head or chest.



Eight other victims were injured in the shooting, one has been discharged while others are battling for their lives.

Officials say there is a 14-year-old female in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds. She underwent surgery and is currently on a ventilator.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Tuesday evening that it is "looking tough" for this girl.

One other is in critical condition, a 17-year-old female.

Other victims include:

14-year-old male in serious condition

17-year-old female in stable condition

15-year-old male in stable condition

17-year-old male in stable condition

A 47-year-old teacher was treated for a graze wound and later discharged, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our school community will need everyone’s most sincere support during this tragic time,” read a letter from Oxford Community Schools in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer stood with other officials at an update Tuesday afternoon, calling the shooting “every parent’s worst nightmare.”



WHAT WAS KNOWN?

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said authorities weren’t aware of any signs of a school shooting threat, but they are looking into rumors about warning signs.

“We believe we have some writings that contain some of his thoughts and they’re beginning to go through that. We’re going through hours of video. We have to interview every student and every potential faculty member who may have heard or seen something that’s relevant,” said Bouchard.



Students gather at a vigil on Tuesday night for the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

He is also urging people to use caution when coming across information online.

“There is all kinds of stuff on social media, please don't believe everything you hear on social media,” said Bouchard, debunking some of the posts that have been floating around.

Bouchard is encouraging the community to speak up if they hear or see anything at any time.

He said anyone can submit a tip to 248-858-4911 or email OCSO@oakgov.com.



THE NEXT STEPS?

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old suspect is currently being held at Children’s Village; his parents have advised him not to speak to authorities until they secure a lawyer.

“The person with the most insight on motive is not talking,” said Bouchard.



“I was scared, I have never been so scared in my life, and when I came to Meijer, I ran to him and he picked me up and gave me the biggest hug of my life.” - Parent

According to the sheriff’s office, the gun was purchased by the teen’s father on Nov. 26, just four days before the shooting at Oxford High School. ABC News reports that the question being looked at right now is whether the gun was “stolen” or just taken. It reportedly had not been reported stolen.

A search warrant was also executed at the home of the suspect.



According to ABC News, a notebook has been recovered along with what is believed to be the suspect’s cell phone.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said they will review information from the investigation thoroughly and "issue appropriate charges quickly." The suspect, she said, will remain in custody pending those charges.

School officials say all of the schools in the district, including OELC, will be closed for the rest of the week.

A 24/7 Resource and Crisis Helpline/Text/Chat is available for anyone who would like to speak with someone about today's events. That number is 1-800-231-1127.

Below are resources aimed at helping families navigate the difficult and necessary conversations surrounding the shooting tragedy:

Talking to Children About Violence for Parents and Talking to Children About Violence

Companion Infographic

Talking to Children About Violence for Parent and Talking to Children About Violence- Spanish Version

"Pray for our families here in Oxford and our students," said Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne.